Chicago shooting: Man found shot dead in North Lawndale home

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death Sunday night in a North Lawndale home.

Chicago police performing a wellness check in the 7200 block of South San Francisco Avenue discovered the man with a gunshot wound to the head about 8:10 p.m.

The man, whose age was unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)