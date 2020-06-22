Chicago violence: 3 women shot, 2 fatally, in Gresham, fire department says

CHICAGO -- Three women were shot, two fatally, Monday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Wood Street, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.Two women died at the scene, while a third woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Merritt said.Chicago police did not immediately have details.The triple shooting comes at the heels of one of Chicago's most violent weekends in years. More than 100 people were shot, more than a dozen fatally, between Friday night and Monday morning.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the women's names.