Chicago violence: 3 women shot, 2 fatally, in Gresham, fire department says

CHICAGO -- Three women were shot, two fatally, Monday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Wood Street, according to CFD spokesman Larry Merritt.

Two women died at the scene, while a third woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Merritt said.

Chicago police did not immediately have details.

The triple shooting comes at the heels of one of Chicago's most violent weekends in years. More than 100 people were shot, more than a dozen fatally, between Friday night and Monday morning.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the women's names.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamfatal shootingchicago crimechicago violencechicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois Phase 4 reopening guidelines released
Chicago Reopening: City set to enter Phase 4 on Friday
78 shot, 11 fatally, including 4 children, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Outfit enforcer freed from prison due to COVID-19 concerns
Chicago zoos announces reopening dates
Chicago's Lakefront Trail, 606 Trail reopen with COVID-19 restrictions
'Racist' woman 'purposely' coughed on boy, mom says
Show More
Naperville to discuss recreational marijuana sales ban
Amazon robotics fulfillment centers coming to Matteson, Markham
CPS officials discuss role of SROs amid calls to remove police from campuses
Joel Schumacher, director of 'St. Elmo's Fire,' dies at 80
Tom Petty's family issues a cease and desist order to Trump campaign
More TOP STORIES News