Chicago violence: 2 women fatally shot in Gresham ID'd

CHICAGO -- Three women were shot, two fatally, Monday afternoon in an apparent domestic-related shooting in Gresham on the South Side, officials said.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. in the 8600-block of South Wood Street, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

Two women died at the scene, while a third woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Police said the woman who died at the scene was 27 years old and had been shot in her head, police said.

A third woman, 56, was shot in her arm, leg and abdomen, according to police. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman taken to the hospital was 22 years old and had a gunshot to her shoulder, police said.

Police said the shooter is not in custody. The incident appeared to be domestic-related, according to a law enforcement source.

The triple shooting comes at the heels of one of Chicago's most violent weekends in years. More than 78 people were shot, 11 fatally, between Friday night and Sunday night

The Cook County medical examiner's officer identified the 56-year-old woman as being Frances Neal. The 27-year-old woman was identified as Jasmine Neal.

Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
