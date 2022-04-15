chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man, 33, killed in Hermosa, CPD says

4 killed in Chicago shootings in Belmont Cragin community in last 3 weeks
Man, 33, killed in Hermosa shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot in Hermosa on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

The man, 33, was shot in the chest in the 2200-block of North Kilpatrick Avenue about 11:25 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was driven by a friend to the Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

No one was in custody.

The man is the fifth person to be killed this year in Belmont Cragin, the community area that covers Hermosa, according to Sun-Times data. Four of the community's five murders were recorded within the last three weeks.

RELATED: 14-year-old boy found dead in West Side alley after shot in head, Chicago police say

Nicolas Marquina Ortiz and Norma Hernandez were fatally shot March 31 when a gunman stopped his car in front of them and opened fire following an argument in the 2500-block of North Lamon Avenue, according to police.

Less than a week earlier, Miguel Marchan was a passenger in a car in the 3100-block of North Mango Avenue about 3:10 a.m. when someone approached and demanded the car before opening fire, striking him in the right side of the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Community First Hospital, where he died, police said.

Three people were killed in Belmont Cragin in the same period last year, according to Sun-Times data.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
