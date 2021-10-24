Chicago shootings: At least 16 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

SATURDAY

CHICAGO -- At least 16 people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago gun violence so far this weekend.A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.About 10:40 a.m., he was in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street, when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.Area One detectives are investigating.Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.About 11:55 a.m., the boy was walking in the 6600 block of South King Drive, when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and fired shots before fleeing, Chicago police said.He was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.Saturday night in a carjacking in Roseland on the Far South Side.The driver was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700 block of South Langley Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when he was forced out of his car at gunpoint and shot after complying with the gunman, Chicago police said.He was shot in his right hand and leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.No one was in custody.A man who was carjacked at gunpoint Saturday morning followed the suspects who allegedly robbed him and struck several vehicles in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.The 30-year-old was sitting in his 2014 KIA Sportage in the 5100 block of West Montana Street about 1:50 a.m. when two males forced him out at gunpoint, police said. The man then got into a Chrysler van and struck a car in the 2200 block of North Laramie Avenue before, along with the KIA, striking several parked vehicles and stopping in the 2100 block of North Laramie Avenue, police said.He and two others in the van were taken to Stroger Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.The suspects fled from the KIA after it caught fire, police said.No other injuries were reported and eight cars were involved in the crash, police said.No one was in custody.A woman wasSaturday morning in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.The 35-year-old woman was at a party in the 3700 block of South Wood Street about 12:30 a.m. when she was shot in the face after her boyfriend's gun accidentally went off, Chicago police said.She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn't been released yet.Her boyfriend was taken into custody by police.A man was shot and seriously wounded Friday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.The 30-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of West Gladys Avenue about 11 p.m. when three men approached and opened fire, striking him in the right leg, Chicago police said.He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.No one was in custody.Five people were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Chatham on the South Side.The group was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.A male and female, whose ages weren't known, were shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The male was in critical condition and the female was stabilized.A 50-year-old woman was shot in the arm while a man, also 50, was struck in the ankle, police said. Another man, 43, was shot in the shoulder.They were all stabilized and taken to the same hospital, according to police.Area Two detectives are investigating., 22 people were shot, four fatally, in Chicago.