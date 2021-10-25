Chicago shootings: At least 29 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 29 people were shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.About 10:40 a.m., he was in the 1200 block of West 73rd Street, when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.Hours later, a woman was accidentally killed in McKinley Park on the Southwest Side.The 35-year-old woman was at a party in the 3700 block of South Wood Street about 12:30 a.m. when she was shot in the face after her boyfriend's gun accidentally went off, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Saturday night in a carjacking in Roseland on the Far South Side.The driver was sitting in a blue Hyundai in the 10700-block of South Langley Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when he was forced out of his car at gunpoint and shot after complying with the gunman, Chicago police said.He was shot in his right hand and leg, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.No one was in custody.On Sunday, a 29-year-old man was shot to death in West Garfield Park.About 3:15 a.m., police found Kevin Powell lying on the ground in the 4400 block of West Monroe Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.Powell suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.In nonfatal attacks, five people were wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in Chatham on the South Side.The group was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire before fleeing the scene, police said.A male and female, whose ages weren't known, were shot in the arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The male was in critical condition and the female was stabilized.A 50-year-old woman was shot in the arm while a man, also 50, was struck in the ankle, police said. Another man, 43, was shot in the shoulder. They were all stabilized and taken to the same hospital, according to police.Saturday morning, ain Park Manor on the South Side.About 11:55 a.m., the boy was walking in the 6600 block of South King Drive, when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and fired shots before fleeing, police said. He was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, were shot during an attempted robbery Saturday night in Dunning on the Northwest Side.The teen and a man, 19, contacted a 29-year-old man about purchasing a gaming console that was posted online, police said. The three met to exchange the purchase about 10:10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Octavia Avenue.After the 29-year-old handed over the gaming console, one of the males grabbed the item and walked towards a parked vehicle without paying, police said. The man went after him and saw another person sitting inside the vehicle with a gun.The man pulled out his own gun and fired shots, according to police.The 15-year-old was struck in the head and taken to Community First Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other, 19, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.At least 18 others were wounded in citywide gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday., 22 people were shot, four fatally, in Chicago.