Chicago shootings: 27 shot, 3 fatally, in Thanksgiving weekend gun violence, police say

SATURDAY

FRIDAY

THURSDAY

CHICAGO -- There were 27 people shot, three fatally, in shootings in Chicago over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.In the latest shooting, a 16-year-old boy was shot while buying drugs in Humboldt Park, according to police.A 16-year-old boy was shot while buying drugs in Humboldt Park Saturday afternoon.The teen boy walked into a residence to buy drugs about 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue when two males pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police said.He was struck in the leg and drove himself to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.Area Five detectives are investigating.A 41-year-old man was shot Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.He was walking outside in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street, when someone pulled up to him and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.He was struck in the left thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.Area Two detectives are investigating.One person was killed and five others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.A woman was fatally shot inside her home in Gresham on the South Side. Artilia Cunningham, 25, was in the front room of her home in the 7600 block of South May Street when someone fired shots through a window about 1:45 a.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.In nonfatal attacks, a man, 27, was standing on a sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Parnell Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.About 10 minutes earlier, an 18-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the 1000 block of North Leclaire Avenue when he was robbed of his phone at gunpoint and shot shortly after, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in critical condition, police said.Another man, 46, was standing on the sidewalk in the first block of North Lockwood Avenue about 4:30 p.m. when he was shot in both of his legs, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.About half an hour later, a 20-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 5800 block of South Carpenter Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was in good condition, police said.One other person was wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday.A 15-year-old boy was one of 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.About 1:35 p.m., the boy was sitting in a car in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The boy was struck in the right shoulder and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.Two tow truck drivers, 37 and 38, were standing outside their truck on a crash scene in the 2700 block of North Central Avenue when someone in a passing gray or gold SUV opened fire, striking them both, about 3:05 a.m., police said. The older man was shot in the head, shoulder and torso, while the younger man was shot multiple times, police said.Both went to Community First Hospital, and the 37-year-old was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and the other man to Stroger Hospital, police said. The younger man was listed in critical condition, while the 38-year-old was in good condition, police said.A man was shot in his room in West Rogers Park on the North Side. About 11:20 p.m., the man's mom heard a loud noise and found the 22-year-old in his room in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue, police said. A friend who was with him attempted to render aid until he was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, where his condition was stabilized, police said.Six others were wounded in Chicago Thursday.there were 31 people shot, five fatally, in Chicago.