Chicago shootings: 26 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence across city

CHICAGO -- Three people were killed and 23 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago from Friday night to Sunday, police said.A person was shot to death Saturday night in Avalon Park on the South Side. The male, between 18 to 35 years old, was found under a viaduct about 7:30 p.m. in the 810- block of South Anthony Avenue, Chicago police said. He was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released.A man was found shot to death Sunday evening in South Chicago. He was shot multiple times in the back and legs and discovered about 6:30 p.m. in the 8700-block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. The man, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.In nonfatal attacks, a 14-year-old boy was walking about 12:50 a.m. Monday morning in the 1800-block of West 46th Street, when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and legs, police said.A 16-year-old boy walked into a residence to buy drugs about 6 p.m. Saturday evening in the 3300-block of West Beach Avenue when two males pulled out a gun and shot him, police said. He was struck in the leg and drove himself to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.About three hours later, a man and woman were walking in the 6900-block of South Campbell Avenue when they were both struck by gunfire, police said. The woman, 32, was shot in her foot and the 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest, arm and leg, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, and the woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.A 29-year-old man and a woman, 28, were driving in the 4600-block of North Western Avenue about 12:05 a.m. Monday morning when they were both struck by gunfire, police said. The man was shot three times in the torso, while the woman was shot in her hip, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, authorities said.there were 31 people shot, five fatally, in Chicago.