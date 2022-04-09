chicago shooting

Chicago shootings: 8 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least eight people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings over the weekend, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in front of a home in Longwood Manor on the South Side. The teen was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody. The teen is the fifth person killed this year in the Washington Heights community area, which covers Longwood Manor, according to Sun-Times data. The community had nine homicides in the same period last year. At least 67 teens and children under the age of 18 have been shot in Chicago this year - at least four more than last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data. At least 14 children and teens out of the 67 were killed by gunfire in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, at least 12 were fatally shot in the same period.

FRIDAY



Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight in Woodlawn on the South Side. Just before 8 p.m., someone opened fire during a fight in the 1500 block of East 61st Street, Chicago police said. A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 31-year-old was struck in the hand and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

A couple of hours later, another man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue about 1:05 a.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Last weekend, 18 people were shot, one fatally.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowashington heightswoodlawnmckinley parknorth lawndalechicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshots firedteen shotshootingteen killedchicago violenceviolenceman killedchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Teen shot, killed in driveway of South Side home, Chicago police say
4-year-old boy shot in Gresham
Vehicle missing from scene of triple homicide in Morgan Park: CPD
3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home: CPD
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed during fight at Roosevelt CTA stop, police say
Orland Park woman charged with hate crime after Chicago bar incident
Police track down kidnapped child through iPhone GPS
Parole revoked for man convicted of lottery rigging
Teen shot, killed in driveway of South Side home, Chicago police say
Lyons man released from custody after hearing on backyard bodies
IL reports largest one-day increase in COVID cases in over a month
Show More
Suspect formally charged with murder in Nevada teen's kidnapping
Chicago Weather: Still chilly Saturday
6 CPS teachers win legal fight with district over COVID testing
Search for missing IN mom continues after car found crashed
Cargo jet splits in half after skidding off runway
More TOP STORIES News