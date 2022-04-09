Chicago shootings: 8 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in front of a home in Longwood Manor on the South Side. The teen was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody. The teen is the fifth person killed this year in the Washington Heights community area, which covers Longwood Manor, according to Sun-Times data. The community had nine homicides in the same period last year. At least 67 teens and children under the age of 18 have been shot in Chicago this year - at least four more than last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data. At least 14 children and teens out of the 67 were killed by gunfire in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, at least 12 were fatally shot in the same period.
FRIDAY
Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight in Woodlawn on the South Side. Just before 8 p.m., someone opened fire during a fight in the 1500 block of East 61st Street, Chicago police said. A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 31-year-old was struck in the hand and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
A couple of hours later, another man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue about 1:05 a.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
Last weekend, 18 people were shot, one fatally.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)