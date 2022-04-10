Chicago shootings: 18 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A man was shot and killed in a drive-by - the second fatal shooting on the same block in two months - in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, 40, was standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning when he was shot in the chest by someone traveling in a red car, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody.
A man was shot after an argument on a CTA bus early Sunday morning on the West Side. The 31-year-old is expected to be okay, Chicago police said. Police said the incident began with a verbal argument involving another passenger on a CTA bus in Lawndale's 700 block of South Pulaski. Several shots were fired at about 12:15 a.m. and the man struck in the right leg. The bus driver stooped after hearing gunshots and the shooter left the bus and fled north, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.
SATURDAY
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in front of a home in Longwood Manor on the South Side. The teen was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. No one was in custody. The teen is the fifth person killed this year in the Washington Heights community area, which covers Longwood Manor, according to Sun-Times data. The community had nine homicides in the same period last year. At least 67 teens and children under the age of 18 have been shot in Chicago this year - at least four more than last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data. At least 14 children and teens out of the 67 were killed by gunfire in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, at least 12 were fatally shot in the same period.
FRIDAY
Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight in Woodlawn on the South Side. Just before 8 p.m., someone opened fire during a fight in the 1500 block of East 61st Street, Chicago police said. A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 31-year-old was struck in the hand and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
A couple of hours later, another man, 27, was found on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of West 35th Street about 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. The teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue about 1:05 a.m. when he was struck in the left hand by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
Last weekend, 18 people were shot, one fatally.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)