Chicago shootings: 7 shot in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least seven people have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in Englewood.

The teen was walking down the street about 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Hours later, a 14-year-old girl was hurt in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side.

She was walking about midnight Saturday in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The teen was grazed in the shoulder, and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Five other people have been shot in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 21 wounded in gun violence incidents across the city.

