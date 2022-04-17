Chicago shootings: 11 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side. The man, 27, was outside in the 8400 block of South Aberdeen Street about 2:20 a.m. when he was shot in the thigh, Chicago police said. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
A woman was wounded during a shootout Sunday morning at a West Pullman restaurant on the Far South Side. Two people began arguing inside the restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street about 2:45 a.m. when one male walked outside and opened fire, police said. The other male returned fire from inside and a 26-year-old woman waiting to order was struck in the forearm, police said. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, officials said.
At the same time, a 37-year-old man was standing outside in the Bronzeville neighborhood's 4800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 2:45 a.m. when an unknown offender approached him and fired a shot in his direction. The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to his groin in stable condition, police said. No one was is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.
About an hour earlier, a 50-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the Brighton Park neighborhood's 2500 block of West Pope John Paul II Drive when he heard multiple shots fired and felt pain at about 1:52 a.m. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said. The victim was unable to provide further details due to the severity of his injuries. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
About an hour earlier, a 27-year-old woman was at an indoor gathering in the South Shore neighborhood's 2400 block of East 79th Street when she heard multiple shots fired and felt pain at about 12:43 a.m. The victim sustained one gunshot to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is listed in critical condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
SATURDAY
A 14-year-old girl was hurt in a Saturday shooting in South Shore on the South Side. She was walking about midnight Saturday in the 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The teen was grazed in the shoulder, and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
A 39-year old-man was standing in an alley in the 300 block of South Sacramento when he heard shots fired and felt pain at about 3:02 a.m. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
A 26-year-old man was walking through an alley in the Austin neighborhood's 1700 block of North Mason Avenue at about 11:10 p.m. when an unidentified male offender shot at him from a distance before fleeing on foot. The victim sustained one gunshot to the right leg and was transported to Loyola Hospital, where he is listed in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg at about 2:15 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood's 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The victim was walking through a parking lot when an unknown offender approached the victim on foot produced a handgun and fired shots striking the victim. No offender was in custody Area Four detectives are investigating.
Minutes earlier, a 58-year-old man exited a residence in the Roseland neighborhood's 300 block of West 110th Street when three unknown men approached him at about 1:50 p.m. One unknown offender stuck the victim in the head with a unknown object. A second offender produced a firearm and fired one gunshot in the victim's direction. The offenders fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. The victim was not cooperative with the officers on scene, police said. The victim refused medical services when the Chicago Fire Department's arrived on scene. No offenders were in custody. Area Two Detectives are investigating.
FRIDAY
A 39-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue at about 10:02 p.m. when multiple unidentified male offenders exited a gangway between two houses and began shooting in the victim's direction, police said. The victim fled the scene and called 911. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the right hand and was transported to Christ Hospital, where he is listed in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
Last weekend, six people were killed and 21 wounded in gun violence incidents across the city.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)