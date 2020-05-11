23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- Four people were killed and 19 others were injured in gun violence across Chicago over the weekend.The latest fatal attack happened Sunday afternoon in North Austin on the West Side.A male was in an alley about 4:30 p.m. in the 5500-block of West Cortland Street when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the mouth and chest, and pronounced dead on the scene.Early Sunday, a person was shot to death in Fifth City on the West Side.The male was on foot at 4:27 a.m. when someone approached and shot him multiple times in the 3400-block of West Adams Street, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.On Saturday afternoon, a man was killed and another was injured in West Pullman on the Far South Side.They were in an eastbound vehicle about 2:55 p.m. on 121st Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up next to them near Lafayette Avenue, police said. Someone inside the light-colored vehicle opened fire and struck one man, 25, in the thigh and abdomen, and the other, 26, in the foot.Their vehicle crashed into a home in the 12100-block of South State Street, police said. The 25-year-old, identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Bobby Berry, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 26-year-old was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was stabilized.The weekend's first shooting left a man dead Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:43 p.m. in the 600-block of North Spaulding Avenue and found the 21-year-old unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office identified him as Robert Sims.In non-fatal incidents, a teenage girl was critically injured Saturday night in Englewood on the South Side.The 17-year-old was shot in the face and neck about 10:30 p.m., according to police. Two males dropped her off at Holy Cross Hospital, and she was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.The weekend's most recent shooting happened Monday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side.A 21-year-old man was riding a bicycle at 4:55 a.m. in the 4400-block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a passing gray Nissan fired shots, hitting him in the hand and leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.A gunshot victim was brought to a hospital Sunday morning in Ukrainian Village.The 25-year-old man was dropped off at 5:07 a.m. at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, 2233 W. Division St., according to police. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.Police said the person who dropped him off, who claimed to be a relative, was uncooperative with investigators and would not provide information about the location or circumstances of the shooting.On Saturday night, a man was shot near a police station in Gresham on the South Side.The 29-year-old was walking about 10:35 p.m. in the 7900-block of South Halsted Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He ran to the 6th District police station, 7808 S. Halsted St., where officers called him an ambulance. From there, the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A woman was shot Saturday evening while driving through Back of the Yards on the South Side.The 54-year-old was in a vehicle with family members about 8:40 p.m. when someone in a brown sedan fired shots as they drove through the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said. The woman was shot in the abdomen and driven by a relative to St. Bernard Hospital, before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.A relative in the vehicle told officers the shooter was likely aiming at the woman's 23-year-old nephew, who has been arguing with gang members in the area, police sources said.Less than an hour earlier, a man was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.The man, 23, was outside about 7:50 p.m. in the 4400-block of South Sacramento Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the thigh, police said. The man took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.Saturday afternoon, two women were grazed in Little Village on the Southwest Side.The women, both 21, were outside about 3:25 p.m. in the 2300-block of South Drake Avenue when another female walked up and shot at them, police said. One woman was grazed on the waist, while the other was grazed on the ear. Both declined medical attention.Another man and a woman were shot shortly after midnight in Golden Gate on the Far South Side.The 26-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were sitting in a parked vehicle at 12:11 a.m. when someone shot them in the 13200-block of South Riverdale Avenue, police said. The woman was hit in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. The man was hit in the elbow and refused medical treatment.Late Friday night, another man was shot while driving in Park Manor on the South Side.The 19-year-old was traveling about 10:47 p.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a passing silver-colored SUV opened fire, according to police. He was struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.Seven other people were wounded by gunfire across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, 46 people were shot across the city, four of them fatally.