38 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- Six people were killed and 32 others were wounded by gun violence so far over the weekend in Chicago.The latest fatal attack left a man dead Saturday in Austin on the West Side.The man, 32, was with a male suspect about 7:04 p.m. in the first block of South Leamington Avenue when the male shot him in the chest, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Jerry Montgomery.Earlier that afternoon, a 29-year-old man was fatally shot in Chatham on the South Side.About 3:05 p.m., he was standing on the corner in the 8300-block of South Ingleside Avenue when a silver vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him, striking him in the chest, police said.The man, identified as James Primer, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner's office.Saturday morning, a man was shot to death in West Garfield Park.The 28-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 4:27 a.m. in the 4400-block of West Adams Street when someone approached and fired shots, according to police. He was hit in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.The medical examiner's office identified him as Lashawn Minniefield of Little VIllage.A 30-year-old man was fatally shot several hours earlier in Roseland on the Far South Side.Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the man lying on the street about 2:03 a.m. in the 400-block of East 111th Place, police said.He was shot in the chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died hours later, according to the medical examiner's office. He was identified as Jermaine Boykin of Roseland.Friday night, a man was shot and killed in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.Nathaniel Watkins, 31, was getting into a vehicle about 9 p.m. at a gas station in the 5100-block of South Halsted Street when a male ran out from a nearby store and opened fire, authorities said. Watkins, who lived in Englewood, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.The earliest fatal shooting happened Friday in Roseland on the South Side.An 18-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were standing outside with a group about 9:15 p.m. in the 300-block of West 108th Place when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire, police said.The man, Deandre Darling, was struck multiple times in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital and died while being transferred to Stroger Hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.Friday's two homicides were part of a cluster of gun violence that also left eight people injured in just over five hours. Nonfatal incidents within that spate included two double shootings in Englewood.At 8:13 p.m., two men were shot in the 6600-block of South Wolcott Avenue, police said. A 37-year-old was struck in the neck and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition. The other man, 26, was hit in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.About an hour before that, two other men were hurt in the 7100-block of South Honore Street.Two males approached them about 7:15 p.m. and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old was struck in the legs, while a 48-year-old was hit in the back. Both were taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.The weekend's most recent nonfatal shooting happened early Monday on the Near West Side.A 22-year-old man was shot in the left leg at 1:36 a.m. in the 2500-block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to police. He went to Loretto Hospital on his own and was listed in good condition.Sunday morning, a man was shot during an argument at a gas station in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.The 21-year-old was pumping gas about 4 a.m. in the 3200-block of West Montrose Avenue when he got into an argument with four males in a black vehicle, according to police. The altercation started when one of the males tried to touch the man's girlfriend. Someone in the vehicle fired shots, hitting the man in the leg. He drove to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.The weekend's first shooting left a man injured Friday evening in Brainerd on the South Side.The 18-year-old was shot in the hand and shin about 5 p.m. in the 9000-block of South Carpenter Street, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.Twenty-four other people were injured by gun violence in Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.Last weekend, shootings killed four people and hurt 19 others throughout the city.