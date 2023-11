Chicago shooting: 29-year-old man found shot to death in Washington Park alley, police say

CHICAGO -- A 29-year-old man was found dead in an alleyway around 1 a.m. in the Washington Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

He was shot multiple times in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue, according to police.

No one is in custody, police said.

