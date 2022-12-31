Chicago shootings: 12 shot, 2 killed, in weekend gun violence across Chicago

CHICAGO -- At least two people have been killed, 10 others wounded, in weekend shootings across Chicago.

SATURDAY

A man was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday in West Rogers Park on the North Side. The 27-year-old was in a business about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Touhy when four suspects came in and approached the cash register, Chicago police said. One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, officials said. The suspects took cash from the register and fled, police said. No one was in custody.

Three men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Wicker Park neighborhood. About 2:05 a.m., the men were walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Honore Street when they were approached by a male suspect who began shouting before firing shots, Chicago police said. A 38-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the torso and was transported in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was shot in the groin and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also in critical condition. The third man, 26, was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY

Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud noise followed my gunshots, police said. The men, 23 and 30, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were made.

