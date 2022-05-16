Chicago shootings: 33 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least 33 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.The youngest homicide victim was aevening near "The Bean" statue in the Loop, leading Mayor Lori Lightfoot to impose a curfew for unaccompanied minors on weekends at Millennium Park.Declaring the city "cannot allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger," Lightfoot said unaccompanied minors won't be allowed there after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday, unless they're with "at least one responsible adult."Two people were arrested shortly after 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was shot dead while crowds gathered near "The Bean," police said. Seandell was shot in his chest and pronounced dead at Lurie Children's Hospital.Later Saturday night, two more people were shot in the Loop after police said two children opened fire on a group of people shortly before midnight in the 300-block of South State Street. A man was shot in the neck and chest, while another man, 18, was shot in the hand.Shootings in the downtown area have increased this year. So far this weekend, five of the 31 shootings victims were in the 1st police district, which covers the Loop and Near South Side areas. Shootings in the district are up 60% over last year through May 8, according to police statistics. All other categories of major crime - including murder, robbery, theft and battery - are also up in the downtown police district.Nearly a third of shooting victims this weekend were in two police districts on the West Side: the 10th (Ogden) and 11th (Harrison) districts.Other fatal shootings this weekend since 5 p.m. Friday:- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Englewood on the South Side. He was standing near a sidewalk around 7:25 p.m. Friday when shots rang out in the 6900-block of South Ada Street, police said. He was shot in his chest and armpit area and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.- A gunman shot two men, one of them fatally, after their vehicles collided Friday evening nearin the Lawndale neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in 1200 block of South California Avenue, police said. One of the men, 40, was shot in the chest and died Mount Sinai Hospital. The other man, also 40, was hospitalized in good condition.- Saturday evening, a 19-year-old man was shot to death in a Washington Park home. He was inside the home in the 5700-block of South Indiana Avenue when someone fired shots around 5:30 p.m, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead.- Saturday afternoon, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood on the South Side. He was near a sidewalk in the 6500-block of South Ashland Avenue when someone opened fire and struck the 34-year-old around 4:30 p.m., police said. He was hit several times and taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.- The youngest person wounded this weekend was a 13-year-old boy shot Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood. He was shot while standing on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 7800-block of South Essex Avenue around 1:45 a.m., police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his buttocks at Comer Children's Hospital.Last weekend,