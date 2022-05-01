Chicago shootings: 20 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning in an Albany Park drive-by on the Northwest Side. The teen was a passenger in a car about 2:20 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Central Park Avenue when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the left side of the face, Chicago police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said. The dark SUV continued south after the shooting, officials said. No one was in custody.
A 34-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in Englewood's 300 block of West 64th Street at about 1:20 a.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, but did not see anyone shooting. Victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and walked into St Bernard hospital and is in critical condition. No one was in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
Minutes earlier, a 35-year-old man was entering his vehicle in the Near South Side's 100 block of East 23rd Street at about 1:03 a.m. when an unknown vehicle attempted to block him in. A male offender then exited the vehicle and produced a handgun while demanding the victim's vehicle. Gun fire was exchanged and the offender then fled the scene in unknown direction. Victim sustained a graze wound to the left foot and was transported to Stroger in good condition. No one was in custody and area detectives continued to investigate the incident.
SATURDAY
One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in River North. Police said all of it unfolded on the sidewalk near the House of Blues. That's where police said two women were in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender, who then pulled out a gun and shot both women multiple times. One of them is a 26-year-old who was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern hospital. She died soon after from her injuries. The other 31-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was also taken to Northwestern hospital. She was last listed in good condition. Some people nearby saw the shooting and described that initial chaos.
"I heard gunshots, said Justin Beters, a witness. "I saw a whole bunch of females surrounding another female on the ground... she was screaming for help."
Police said no one has been arrested as the investigation continued.
Hours later, two men were found shot, one fatally in Albany Park. After responding to a call of a person shot, officers discovered two male victims, approximately 30 and 56 years of age, with gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue at about 6:05 a.m. The male victim in his 30s sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced on scene. The 56-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic in serious condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
Another woman was fatally shot Saturday night in Rosemoor on the Far South Side. The woman, 28, was arguing with a male in the 500 block of East 106th Street about 10:45 p.m. when she was shot in the left side of the chest, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name hasn't been released yet. After the shooting, the male entered a blue sedan and left the scene, officials said. No one was in custody. The woman is the fifth person this year killed in the Roseland community area, which covers Rosemoor, according to Sun-Times data. Six were killed in the community last year in the same period.
In nonfatal Saturday shootings, officers responded to a call of a person shot at about 4:37 a.m. and discovered a 29-year-old man lying on the ground in Garfield Park's 400 block of South Kostner Avenue with gunshot wounds to his upper left leg. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Less than an hour earlier, a 41-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left shoulder at about 3:52 a.m. in West Lawn's 7600 block of South Pulaski Road. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation. No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
A 43-year-old man was entering his residence in Auburn Gresham's 7900 block of South Hermitage Avenue when three unknown males followed him into the residence at about 2:30 a.m. One of the three offenders shot the victim one time. The offenders then fled the residence in unknown direction. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the body and walked into Christ hospital for medical assistance. No was one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
FRIDAY
A man was found fatally shot Friday night in Douglas on the South Side. About 10:15 p.m., officers were responding to a Shot Spotter call in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue when they found a man with the multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. The man, 40, was shot in the chest, side and the hand, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released. Area One detectives are investigating.
In nonfatal Friday shootings, a 25-year-old man was in a residence in South Shore's 7800 block of South Kingston Avenue with multiple males when he heard multiple gunshots and discovered he was shot at about 11:52 p.m. The victim did not see who was shooting, but sustained four gunshot wounds to the left thigh and was dropped off by a stranger to Trinity hospital. No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating.
Minutes earlier, a 54-year-old man was in a physical altercation with another known male offender in West Englewood's 7400 block of South Racine Avenue when the offender retrieved a handgun and shot the victim one time. Victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right cheek and was transported to University of Chicago hospital in good condition. Offender then fled in unknown direction. No was one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
A 41-year-old man was the driver in a vehicle at about 8:40 p.m. when an grey sedan pulled next to him on the street and someone unknown in the vehicle began firing shots into the vehicle in Roseland's 8800 block of South Yale Avenue. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, arm and a graze wound to the head and was transported to Christ hospital by CFD in good condition. No one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.
A 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach in Brighton Park's 3900 block of South Archer Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. The victim was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The victim was walking into a gas station when an unknown offender form a vehicle fired shots striking the victim. No offender in custody area one detectives are investigating.
Last weekend, eight people were killed and 42 people were shot in gun violence incidents across the city.
