chicago shooting

Wentworth Gardens shooting: Bystander, 63, shot at South Side gas station; man also hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot Thursday morning at a gas station in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

The man and woman were in the parking lot of a gas station in the 200-block of West Pershing Road just before 2 a.m., when two males got out of a tan-colored Chevy sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 42-year-old man was struck in his right arm and the 63-year-old woman was struck in her left knee, police said. They were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

RELATED: Stevenson Expressway shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt, Illinois State Police say

The woman does not appear to be the intended target, police said. She appeared to be walking back to her car after filling up when she was shot, according to Chicago police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarmour squarechicago shootingchicago crimeshootingchicago violencegas station
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Convicted CPD officer killer's parole bid no longer opposed by Foxx
I-55 shooting near Cicero leaves 2 hurt: ISP
Teen boy fatally shot in Little Village among 18 shot in weekend violence
Chicago weekend shootings leave at least 14 shot, 2 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL expands 1B vaccine eligibility, but Chicago area not moving forward with expansion yet
Illinois unemployment scam reports top 1M, state says
Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder to be released from prison early
Convicted CPD officer killer's parole bid no longer opposed by Foxx
2 CPD officers hurt in River North crash
1 injured after crash sends car into Englewood building
Hot mic catches Lightfoot swearing during city council meeting
Show More
Thousands raised for Marengo gas station clerk shot in armed robbery
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Madigan replacement Edward Kodatt resigns after only 3 days
Chicago Weather: Chilly start to Thursday
Man charged with DUI in Rolling Meadows crash that killed 4
More TOP STORIES News