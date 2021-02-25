Wentworth Gardens shooting: Bystander, 63, shot at South Side gas station; man also hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot Thursday morning at a gas station in Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.The man and woman were in the parking lot of a gas station in the 200-block of West Pershing Road just before 2 a.m., when two males got out of a tan-colored Chevy sedan and opened fire, Chicago police said.The 42-year-old man was struck in his right arm and the 63-year-old woman was struck in her left knee, police said. They were brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.The woman does not appear to be the intended target, police said. She appeared to be walking back to her car after filling up when she was shot, according to Chicago police.