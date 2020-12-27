Cell phone store employee, concealed-carry holder fatally shoots would-be robber on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed by an employee while trying to commit a robbery at a store Saturday on the West Side, police said.He walked in to a cell phone store about 6:50 p.m. in the 3200-block of West Chicago Avenue, pulled out a gun and demanded property, according to Chicago police.A store employee, a 29-year-old man, pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the robber, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The 29-year-old has a valid concealed-carry license, police said. Officers recovered his gun as well as the other man's gun.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.Area Four detectives are investigating.