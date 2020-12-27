chicago shooting

Cell phone store employee, concealed-carry holder fatally shoots would-be robber on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed by an employee while trying to commit a robbery at a store Saturday on the West Side, police said.

He walked in to a cell phone store about 6:50 p.m. in the 3200-block of West Chicago Avenue, pulled out a gun and demanded property, according to Chicago police.

A store employee, a 29-year-old man, pulled out his own gun and fired shots at the robber, striking him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RELATED: 6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, IL

The 29-year-old has a valid concealed-carry license, police said. Officers recovered his gun as well as the other man's gun.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeattempted robberyrobberyillinois conceal carryshootingchicago violence
CHICAGO SHOOTING
12 shot, 3 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Teen charged in deadly Bridgeport carjacking: CPD
Son of man killed in Bridgeport attempted carjacking given gifts
3 shot inside trailer home in Hegewisch: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rockford bowling alley shooting leaves 3 dead, 3 hurt
Teen charged in deadly Bridgeport carjacking: CPD
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Teen remembered 5 years after CPD shooting death
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
Experience convinced Midwest of COVID-19 dangers: experts
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Washington Park, possibly part of Christmas spree
Show More
Black IN doctor died of COVID-19 after accusing hospital of racist treatment
Woman found stabbed to death in Englewood home
Indiana population 2020 sees 23K increase while IL loses 79K: census
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, light snow and rain Sunday
Utah star freshman running back dies at 19
More TOP STORIES News