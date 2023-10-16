While working on the CTA Red Line, a security guard was critically injured in a West Chatham shooting in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street.

Man, 20, charged in West Chatham shooting that critically injured man working as CTA security guard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged after a security guard on the CTA Red Line was shot and critically injured over the weekend, authorities said.

Andre Holland has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said Monday morning.

Holland was arrested just after 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300-block of East 79th Street in West Chatham, after being identified as the suspect who, minutes earlier, shot the 22-year-old man in the 0-100-block of West 79th Street, CPD said.

The security guard was shot in the neck area, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

