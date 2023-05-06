A Chicago shooting left a man dead on Ashland in West Englewood Friday night, CPD said. He had been loading groceries in his car.

West Englewood shooting: Man shot, killed while loading groceries into car, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed while loading groceries into his car Friday night in West Englewood.

The 27-year-old was in the store parking lot in the 7000-block of South Ashland Avenue about 9:35 p.m. when a gunman walked up to him and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

RELATED: Avalon Park shooting: Off-duty Chicago police officer shot on South Side, CPD officials say

The gunman fled the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood