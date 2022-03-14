Man, 33, killed in West Englewood shooting on South Side

CHICAGO -- A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.
The man was standing on the street about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
His name hasn't been released.
Area One detectives are investigating.
At least 24 other people have been shot, 1 other fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
