CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with wounding a 3-year-old boy in the face last month during a drive-by shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Andy Wallace, 35, was arrested Thursday in Cicero and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Feb. 22 shooting, Chicago police said.
That morning, he allegedly pulled up in a white SUV and fired shots into a car occupied by the child and a woman in the 3400 block of West Congress Parkway.
RELATED: Area residents gather to protest Chicago violence against kids, women in 2022 so far
The woman drove the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
A family member had said the boy needed surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his temple. The 36-year-old woman in the car was uninjured.
Wallace, from Lawndale, was expected to appear in court later Friday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Man charged with shooting 3-year-old in face on West Side
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News