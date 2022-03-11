chicago shooting

Man charged with shooting 3-year-old in face on West Side

A man has been charged with wounding a 3-year-old boy in the face last month during a drive-by shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with wounding a 3-year-old boy in the face last month during a drive-by shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Andy Wallace, 35, was arrested Thursday in Cicero and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the Feb. 22 shooting, Chicago police said.

That morning, he allegedly pulled up in a white SUV and fired shots into a car occupied by the child and a woman in the 3400 block of West Congress Parkway.

RELATED: Area residents gather to protest Chicago violence against kids, women in 2022 so far

The woman drove the child to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A family member had said the boy needed surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his temple. The 36-year-old woman in the car was uninjured.

Wallace, from Lawndale, was expected to appear in court later Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest garfield parkchicago shootingchicago crimeshootingchicago violencechicago fire departmentchild shotchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 suburban officers shot at, return fire in Englewood
Man charged in security guard's death says shooting wasn't planned
More security guards, police on CTA amid crime spree: 'I'm afraid'
City adds unarmed security guards, ups police presence for CTA
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail: 'I am not suicidal!'
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2022 guide to river dyeing, parades
2 suburban officers shot at, return fire in Englewood
LIVE: President Biden says US will downgrade Russian trade status
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Show More
Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies at 81
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy, cold Friday
Man charged in security guard's death says shooting wasn't planned
Kanye West subpoenaed to testify at former employee's trial
2 dead, 2 critically injured in South Side crash: CFD
More TOP STORIES News