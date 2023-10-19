A man was killed in a Chicago shooting during a fight with a concealed carry holder on West Maypole Avenue in West Garfield Park, CPD said.

Man killed in West Garfield Park shooting during fight with concealed carry holder: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot by a concealed carry holder during a fight Wednesday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 46, was fighting with a female about 10:30 p.m. in the 4300-block of West Maypole Avenue when she shot him in the body multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

The female, a concealed carry holder, was taken into custody as detectives investigate.

