Chicago shooting: 2 shot on sidewalk in West Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot Friday morning while standing on a sidewalk in the West Loop.

The men, 46 and 48, were with a group of people about 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake Street when a person exited a black sedan and fired gunshots at the group, Chicago police said.

The 46-year-old was shot in the left leg, while the other man was shot in the left shoulder, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)