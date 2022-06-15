chicago shooting

Off-duty Chicago firefighter critically hurt in West Pullman shooting that left 5 hurt, 1 dead dies

Timothy Eiland, 33, a father of five, shot in face on East Kensington Avenue last year
EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty firefighter shot in face, teen among 5 hurt, 1 dead in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO -- A Chicago firefighter who was wounded in a mass shooting in West Pullman after a birthday party last year has died.

Timothy Eiland, 33, a father of five, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Fire officials confirmed Eiland's passing, saying "this senseless act has changed the fabric of Tim Eiland's family, our department and our city."

Eiland was walking with his sister Elishama Wright joking and laughing after a surprise birthday party on Sept. 11 when gunfire broke out. As people started to scramble, Wright found him "on the ground with blood squirting from his face," she told the Chicago Sun-Times at the time.

She ducked back into the building in the 300-block of East Kensington Avenue until the shooting stopped, then rushed outside to see about her brother and daughter, who were two of six people shot in the attack.

SEE MORE: Off-duty firefighter shot in face, teen among 5 hurt, 1 dead in West Pullman shooting

Eiland was shot in the face and initially taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Also killed was Schenia Smith, 42, a mother from Dolton, who was shot in an arm and armpit.

Wright's 15-year-old daughter, Divine O'Neal, was wounded in an arm. Three men were also wounded.

In September, Wright described her brother as "an awesome fireman, an awesome husband, an awesome friend" and was known for his sense of humor. His father was a firefighter, too.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmanchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimemass shootingshootingchicago violencefirefighter injuredchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicago police shooting in Englewood caught on camera
31 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Man says ex's acquaintance shot him, tried to run him over in Lakeview
1 shot near West Side high school, Chicago police say
TOP STORIES
Father accused of drowning 3 kids in Round Lake Beach due in court
North Side residents raise concerns about plans for new Metra wall
CPD: Woman charged after hitting officer with squad car while naked
Chicago severe weather creates tornado, leaves damage behind: NWS
Naperville police release video in hatchet attack shooting
FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old
Weather in Chicago: Seniors without AC amid Excessive Heat Warning
Show More
CPD releases new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018
Chicago Weather: Still scorching, storm late Wednesday
CPD looks into possible pride parade threats after 31 arrested in ID
Video: Gorillas chase dog who got into their enclosure at zoo
Suburban bookstore says someone hides books featuring people of color
More TOP STORIES News