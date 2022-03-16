chicago shooting

Man fatally shot driving in West Pullman on Far South Side

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot while he drove Wednesday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 3:10 a.m., the 25-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest, but continued driving, until he crashed the fence of a residence.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmanchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeman shotman killed
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Families of teen, man killed by CPD react to news of no charges
Chicago shooting: Gary man charged after another shot in South Loop
1 hurt in I-290 shooting on West Side: ISP
Man shot in leg in South Loop, police say
TOP STORIES
Missing woman last seen in Evanston
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Starbucks is planning to phase out its iconic cups
Families of teen, man killed by CPD react to news of no charges
Increasing levels of COVID found in local wastewater: CDC
Ukraine's president to ask Congress for more help amid Russian bombing
Proviso D209 school board booed, heckled at meeting
Show More
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
Chicago Weather: Warm, very nice Wednesday
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Patrick Daley Thompson asks for new trial
More TOP STORIES News