Man fatally shot driving in West Pullman on Far South Side

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot while he drove Wednesday morning in West Pullman on the Far South Side.About 3:10 a.m., the 25-year-old man was driving a vehicle in the 11900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, when shots were fired, Chicago police said. He was struck in the chest, but continued driving, until he crashed the fence of a residence.The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not yet been released.Area Two detectives are investigating.