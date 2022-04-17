Chicago shooting: Woman wounded during shootout at West Pullman restaurant, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was wounded during a shootout Sunday morning at a West Pullman restaurant on the Far South Side.Two people began arguing inside the restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street about 2:45 a.m. when one man walked outside and opened fire, Chicago police said.The other man returned fire from inside and a 26-year-old woman waiting to order was struck in the forearm, police said.She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, officials said.No one was in custody.