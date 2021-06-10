Man faces attempted murder charge in West Pullman shooting after firing at bus: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old Chicago man faces an attempted murder charge afterwhen he was denied entry for not wearing a face mask, according to police.Fred White was arrested Tuesday night after shooting at a CTA bus in West Pullman on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.In addition to attempted first-degree murder, he was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use and possession of a weapon as a felon, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number and other related charges.Just after 10:30 p.m., the man was attempting to board a CTA bus in the 300-block of West 119th Street and was refused entry because he was not wearing a mask, Chicago police said. The man then took out a gun and fired several shots at the bus as it was headed east on 95th Street, according to CPD.Two rounds struck the doors of the bus, police said. No one was struck.He was arrested in the 11800-block of South Princeton Avenue a few minutes later, police said.He's next due in court Thursday.