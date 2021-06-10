chicago shooting

Man faces attempted murder charge in West Pullman shooting after firing at bus: Chicago police

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at CTA bus: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 37-year-old Chicago man faces an attempted murder charge after shooting at a CTA bus when he was denied entry for not wearing a face mask, according to police.

Fred White was arrested Tuesday night after shooting at a CTA bus in West Pullman on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

In addition to attempted first-degree murder, he was also charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use and possession of a weapon as a felon, possessing a firearm with a defaced serial number and other related charges.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the man was attempting to board a CTA bus in the 300-block of West 119th Street and was refused entry because he was not wearing a mask, Chicago police said. The man then took out a gun and fired several shots at the bus as it was headed east on 95th Street, according to CPD.
Two rounds struck the doors of the bus, police said. No one was struck.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: Child, 9, grazed in head by bullet in Back of the Yards

He was arrested in the 11800-block of South Princeton Avenue a few minutes later, police said.

He's next due in court Thursday.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest pullmanchicago shootingface maskattempted murdershootingcta
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, sources say
Family still seeks answers in 2015 cold case murder of aspiring model
Feds charge 13, tie street gang to 19 murders across 2 decades
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News