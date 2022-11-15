West Pullman shooting: 2 teens shot, critically wounded in South Side home, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting left 2 teens injured on South Yale Avenue in a West Pullman home, CPD says.

CHICAGO -- Two teenagers are in critical condition after being shot inside a West Pullman residence on the Far South Side.

A boy, 15, and a man, 18, were found with gunshot wounds in a living room in the 11600-block of South Yale Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Chicago police said.

The boy was found lying on the floor unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

RELATED: Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot inside North Lawndale business, police say

The man was shot in the chest, leg and hand, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene, police said.

Additional information was not available.

No arrests were reported.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)