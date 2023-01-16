West Rogers Park shooting: Man shot to death while sitting in car on North Side, Chicago police say

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's North Side.

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death while sitting in a car late Sunday night in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

The man, 25, was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 2600-block of West Fitch Avenue when someone in another car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the leg and hip and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

At least 21 people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this past weekend, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)