Chicago shooting: 2 women critically wounded while sitting in car in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO -- Two women were found critically wounded inside a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The victims, ages 29 and 20, were sitting inside a parked car at about 10 p.m. when police said they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain.

The 29-year-old woman was shot in the neck and the 20-year-old woman was shot in the face. Both were transported in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, police said.

It's unclear how the two women know each other or what was happening in the moments leading up to the gunfire

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.