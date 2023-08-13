WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man found dead after Austin shooting, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, August 13, 2023 10:28AM
A 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found dead just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death on a street early Sunday in Austin, Chicago police said.

Officers found the man, 32, face down with multiple gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of South Leamington Avenue, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were made, and no other information was available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

