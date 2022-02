CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have shut down a nightclub in the Wicker Park neighborhood after a pair of recent shootings.A 29-year-old man was inside The Point nightclub at about 5 a.m. on Sunday when he was shot in the eye and hospitalized in serious condition, police said.On Monday, police said the business was ordered closed by a summary closure.On October 10, there was a shootout at the same bar in which one person died and four others were injured.