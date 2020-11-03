1 woman robbed, 1 shot at in Loop: police

CHICAGO -- One woman was robbed and another shot at Tuesday morning in The Loop.About 4:55 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was walking in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue, when a man with a gun approached her from behind and demanded her belongings, Chicago police said.She handed over the bag she was carrying and the man fled on foot, police said.About ten minutes earlier, a 34-year-old woman was near her parked car in the first block of East Randolph Street, when a man approached with a gun and fired one shot, hitting her driver's side frame, police said. The woman got into her vehicle and fled, while the man ran west on Randolph, police said.No injuries were reported in either incident, police said.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.