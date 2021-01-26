Woman critically hurt, man wounded in Humboldt Park double shooting

CHICAGO -- A woman was critically wounded Tuesday in a shooting that also wounded a man in his 50s.
Paramedics picked up the two shooting victims about 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
They were taken to Stroger Hospital, department spokesman Larry Langford said.
The woman, about 30 years old, had a gunshot wound to her head, Langford said. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and was listed in good condition.
Chicago police didn't immediately have details.
