chicago shooting

Woman critically hurt, man wounded in Humboldt Park double shooting

CHICAGO -- A woman was critically wounded Tuesday in a shooting that also wounded a man in his 50s.

Paramedics picked up the two shooting victims about 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The woman, about 30 years old, had a gunshot wound to her head, Langford said. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and was listed in good condition.

Chicago police didn't immediately have details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago shootinggun violenceshootingdouble shootingchicago violenceguns
CHICAGO SHOOTING
4 shot, 1 fatally, Monday in Chicago
27 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence
Man, 5-year-old girl shot in Gresham on South Side
4th suspect charged in fatal attempted carjacking of Chicago firefighter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 3,667 new cases, 87 deaths
Biggest storm of season dumps heavy, wet snow on Chicago
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Judge bars Pres. Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Biden orders end of federally run private prisons
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Carjackers punch 73-year-old man driving to work
Show More
Janet Yellen sworn in as 1st woman Treasury secretary
Brothers accusing Father Pfleger of alleged sex abuse speak out
Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site opens Tuesday
Democrats introduce bill to raise minimum wage to $15 by 2025
WI reports 1,301 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths
More TOP STORIES News