Woman critically hurt, man wounded in Humboldt Park double shooting

CHICAGO -- A woman was critically wounded Tuesday in a shooting that also wounded a man in his 50s.Paramedics picked up the two shooting victims about 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.They were taken to Stroger Hospital, department spokesman Larry Langford said.The woman, about 30 years old, had a gunshot wound to her head, Langford said. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and was listed in good condition.Chicago police didn't immediately have details.