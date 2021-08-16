Woman in critical condition after bullet comes through bedroom wall, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot while sitting in her bedroom Sunday night at Kilbourn and Dickens.
The shooting took place in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Chicago police said the bullet came through the wall of a second story apartment building and hit her in the neck.
No one is in custody. No additional information is available at the moment.
