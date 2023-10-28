Woman fatally shot as she exited vehicle in Calumet Heights, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was fatally shot as she exited a vehicle Friday evening in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

The woman, 51, was exiting a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue when she suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center initially in critical condition, but died due to her injuries, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

