Chicago shooting: Woman, 30, fatally shot inside car in Roseland

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old woman was shot to death inside a car on Chicago's Far South Side Sunday night, police said.The shooting occurred in the 500-block of East 103rd Street at about 10:22 p.m. The woman was sitting in the driver's seat of a car when shots were fired.The woman was shot in the head and body and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her identity.The car the woman was driving had a rideshare sticker, but police said the shooting did not involve and rideshare fare and it appears that the woman was not working as a rideshare driver at the time.No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.