Woodlawn shooting: Teen dies days after being shot during attempted robbery, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy died days after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Woodlawn on the South Side.

On July 29, a group of four to five males were attempting to break into a parked car about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 62nd Street, Chicago police said.

When the owner of the car - a 32-year-old woman - confronted the group, one of the suspects pointed a gun at her, police said. The woman pulled out her own gun and fired a shot.

Dion Young, 13, was struck in the neck and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He died of his injuries Tuesday.

Area One detectives are investigating.

