Chicago shooting: Boy, 4, hit by bullet that flew into Woodlawn home, CFD says

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Friday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago Fire Department officials responded to a home in the 6500-block of S. Ellis Ave. around 9 p.m. Preliminary reports indicated a bullet flew through a window before it struck the child inside the home.

Chicago police said the boy suffered two two gunshot wounds to the head. He was rushed to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in Hyde Park.

RELATED: Girl, 4, injured in Chicago shooting in Englewood, police say; CFD says was caught in crossfire

This is the second 4-year-old child shot on Chicago's South Side this week. And in June, another child was injured in an accidental shooting on the same block. More than 240 children have been shot so far in Chicago this year.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They said there are currently no witnesses and it is unknown who fired the shots.

Area One detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

