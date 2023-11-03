Woodlawn shooting: Driver dies after Chicago crash moments after he was shot, CPD says

A driver died after a Chicago shooting and Woodlawn crash on East Marquette Road Thursday night, CPD said.

Chicago police said man hit a tree, light pole after being shot

CHICAGO -- A driver was killed after he was struck by gunfire, causing him to strike a tree and a light post Thursday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 8:50 p.m., the driver, a 33-year-old man, was in the 6600-block of South Woodlawn Avenue when he was shot multiple times in his body, Chicago police said.

The man tried to drive away from the area and struck a light post and tree in the 1300-block of East Marquette Road, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody.

