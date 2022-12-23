Chicago shooting: 2 injured during argument at liquor store in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An argument at a liquor store on the South Side ended with two men being shot, Chicago police said.

Police were called to the 1300-block of East 67th Street shortly after 12:15 p.m. They said a 25-year-old man came into a liquor store and started an argument with a 41-year-old working as a security guard. The guard asked the younger man to leave, police said, and the man pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was struck in the thigh, and began tussling with the suspect over the gun. As a result, the suspect was also shot in the thigh.

Both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and initially reported to be in fair condition. Charges are pending against the younger man.

