16-year-old injured in Woodlawn shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old was shot in Woodlawn Thursday evening, police said.

The boy is in fair condition after being shot in the hip around 7:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center after the shooting.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)