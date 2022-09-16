WATCH LIVE

Man, 31, critically injured in Chicago shooting near Wrigley field, CPD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
28 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was critically injured in a shooting near Wrigley Field Thursday night.

Police said the 31-year-old was in the 3900-block of Clark Street around 7:30 p.m. when a black sedan approached and someone inside fired shots at him. The man was struck in the upper back and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the car. No further details about the car have been released.

Police have not released any further information on the victim.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

