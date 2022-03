CHICAGO (WLS) -- Happy Camper Pizza in Wrigleyville is donating all sales through Friday to the family of an employee shot and killed coming to work Sunday night.Police think 47-year-old Hermilo Beltran may have been targeted in a robbery.His widow said police told her Beltran's cell phone was found in the alley after his death, but his wallet was missing.He was shot in an alley behind the restaurant, in the 3400 block of North Clark Street.Police said no one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating the deadly shooting.