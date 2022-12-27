WATCH LIVE

2 teens wounded minutes apart in Englewood, Wicker Park shootings: Chicago police

Englewood shooting left 15 year old critically injured

Sun-Times Media Wire
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 6:12PM
2 teens shot minutes apart in Wicker Park, Englewood: CPD
Two teens were wounded minutes apart in Chicago shootings Monday on West 72nd Street in Englewood and West Division Street in Wicker Park, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- Two teenagers were shot and injured Monday night in Chicago, CPD said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The teen was standing on a sidewalk in the 500-block of West 72nd Street when he was approached by a red jeep and someone inside opened fire about 10:10 p.m., Chicago police said.

The boy was struck multiple times in the torso and both legs and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

A boy was also shot Monday night while he slept in the passenger seat of a car in the Wicker Park neighborhood, police said.

The boy, 17, woke up to pain just before 10:30 p.m. as the car traveled in the 2200-block of West Division Street, Chicago police said.

He was dropped off at St. Mary Hospital, where he was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

