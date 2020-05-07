Chicago gun violence across the city Wednesday leaves 9 shot, 3 killed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6155844" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One man was killed and three other people wounded in a shooting and road rage incident in Hammond, Tuesday night, police said.

CHICAGO -- Nine people were shot, three of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago, including a 19-year-old man who was killed in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.He was getting out of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 7100-block of South Francisco Avenue when two males walked up and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.He was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.A man was killed in a drive-by Wednesday afternoon in Rogers Park on the North Side.The 22-year-old was on the sidewalk about 4 p.m. when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired at him in the 1600-block of West Jonquil Terrace, according to police.He was hit multiple times and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Wednesday morning, a man was found shot to death in Washington Park on the South Side.Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert at 11:27 a.m. found the 23-year-old with gunshot wounds to the right wrist and armpit in the 5500-block of South Indiana Avenue, according to police.He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side.He was on the sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. in the 12300-block of South Wallace Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The 24-year-old was struck in the hand and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.About 15 minutes prior, a man was shot in Austin on the West Side.The 21-year-old was outside about 6:30 p.m. in the 5500-block of West Flournoy Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the calf, police said. The man took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in fair condition.A man was wounded in a shooting in Brainerd on the South Side.He was walking about 2:45 p.m. in the 700-block of West 95th Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.The 30-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. His condition was stabilized.Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.The 34-year-old was on the sidewalk about 1:10 p.m. in the 5500-block of South Wabash Avenue when a male approached and fired shots at him, according to police. The man was hit in the groin and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.A man was wounded in a shooting less than half an hour earlier in Roseland on the Far South Side.The 21-year-old was walking in an alley about 12:45 p.m. when someone shot at him and ran away in the 11300-block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police.He was hit in the lower right side of his back and ran to his home to call 911, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.The day's first shooting wounded a 29-year-old man in Englewood on the South Side.About 1:45 a.m., he was the passenger of a tow truck responding to an accident when two males fired shots at him from a vacant lot in the 5700-block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital but transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, with gun shot wounds to his right arm and torso, police said.Wednesday's shootings come after a Tuesday in which two people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago.