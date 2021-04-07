12 shot, 2 fatally, across city overnight, including teen killed in Chicago shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10492411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A person was taken into custody after the window of a Back of the Yards school was shot out Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- There were 12 people shot across Chicago overnight Tuesday, two fatally, according to CPD.Between 9 p.m. and midnight, there were six people shot, including the two dead. An additional six people were shot between midnight and about 5 a.m. Wednesday.Among the shootings were two men, 38 and 33, who were standing on the sidewalk in the 7900-block of South Eberhart Avenue in Chatham about 11:55 p.m., when someone approached and fired shots, Chicago police said. The 33-year-old was struck in the back and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The older man was struck in the right leg and brought to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Lawndale on the West Side, according to police. The boy was standing in the front yard of a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 3100-block of West Douglas Boulevard, when someone in a vehicle fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and arms and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.In non-fatal shootings, a woman was hurt in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. The 38-year-old was sitting on a front porch about 10:05 p.m. in the 3400-block of West Grenshaw Street when someone in a white Jeep fired shots, police said. The woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.Minutes prior, a man was wounded in a shooting in South Shore on the South Side. He was on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 2400-block of East 79th Street when someone opened fire, police said. The 20-year-old was shot in the shoulders and torso, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A man was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. About 9:15 p.m., the 25-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 2800-block of West 71st Street, when someone in a passing blue sedan fired shots, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.Minutes prior on the South Side, a man was shot in South Shore.Someone fired five shots at the man about 9:05 p.m. as he stepped out of a home in the 7200-block of South Bennett Avenue, police said. The man was struck in the knee and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.About 9 p.m., a 32-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 100-block of South Springfield Avenue, with a group of people when shots rang out, police said. The man was struck in the legs and driven to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.